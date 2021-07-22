Five Years Ago, Gucci Mane & Young Thug Reunited On "Guwop Home"

In 2021, long gone are the days where #FreeGuwop would regularly trend on Twitter. The once-incarcerated Atlanta artist has kept all legal drama at bay over the past 5 years, and now he is mentoring a new generation of successful artists, including Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and Hotboy Wes. The fact that Gucci was released from prison just 5 years ago is inspiring and absolutely mind-blowing, and there's no better way to commemorate Guwop's post-prison journey than with the album that (re)started it all.

Five years ago today, Gucci Mane released Everybody Looking, a 15-track album that served as the Atlanta veteran's first full-length release since being released from prison in May 2016, and the project featured guest appearances from Drake, Kanye West, and Young Thug as well as plenty of production from Mike Will Made-It and Zaytoven.

No collaboration on Everybody Looking was as celebratory or organic, however, as Gucci Mane's long-awaited reunion with Young Thug. Even though Thug's style had gotten increasingly experimental since Gucci had gone to prison, the chemistry of their mentor-mentee relationship made it sound like they hadn't missed a step on "Guwop Home."

Revisit Gucci Mane's Everybody Looking here, and scroll down to watch the lavish music video for "Guwop Home."

Quotable Lyrics

Run it up to the top

Get out and ran it back to the top

Flood your ear, your neck, your wrist, your fingers

And put it all on rocks

Say Guwop home and yeah it’s official, grab some tissues

What's wrong with you?