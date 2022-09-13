FishXGrits Team Up With Curren$y For "Jernt"

FishXGrits has been consistently rolling out new music and he isn't stopping. With his new album Us Against The World due out later this year, he's returned with his latest release, "Jernt" ft. Curren$y. The new single is a smokey, laidback cut produced by TJ Murphy. FishXGrits and Curren$y deliver slow-burning performances. The former sits on the more melodic side while Spitta's non-chalant delivery takes center stage on the second verse.

"Spitta is somebody I have the utmost respect for!... I was playing the record for him so he could write his verse and instead of just wanting the beat to loop so he could hurry up and get it done he says, 'Naw, run that all the way back from the top. We ain't gone act like you didn't go hard on that,'” FishXGrits recounted in a statement, “It felt great to hear a legend say those words, and truly mean it. The vibe was one of the best I've had with any artist and I plan on working with the whole Jet Life crew even more in the future.”

Check the song out below. Us Against The World arrives on October 10th.

Quotable Lyrics

Bring me what I need, she know

Without it sayin' this that OG player

Fur draggin', they be askin' for more

We treat the studio like a corner store

