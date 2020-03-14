Megan the Stallion is coming off the release of her new project Suga, which saw a rocky and tumultuous rollout thanks to legal woes with her label who was trying to stop it. However thankfully, Megan was granted the release by a judge and ended up releasing Suga last Friday, featuring Kehlani and Gunna.

Now a week after being out, the first week sales numbers are in and they're a tad lower than what some may expect. According to Hits Double Daily, Suga sold just under 44K units with 43,882 copies in its opening week. But then again, she didn’t have any label support or backing, and pretty much dropped it out of nowhere so it’s not that bad. In comparison though, Lil Uzi Vert landed himself the #1 album of the week with Eternal Atake, selling a whopping 310K units in his opening week.

Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images

For what it's worth, Megan made it clear that Suga wasn't her debut album, but just something to give to her fans while she continues to work on her debut. "This is not even my album. This is what I had to put out right now so my fans can have music from me... I was literally putting together an album that was longer. These are songs that I started to record that were gonna make the album but I'm not done recording my album. I have a lot of experiences that I'm going through still, places I'm visiting. I'm just catching different vibes” she said about the project.