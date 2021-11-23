Will Smith is collecting all the bags these days. Fresh off of the release of his memoir, the Philadelphia rapper-turned-actor is now gearing up for the reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Peacock's Bel-Air is a dramatized version of the 90s series is based on a trailer made by Morgan Cooper that reimagined the fictional tale of Smith's transition from Philadelphia to ritzy Bel-Air.



Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Earlier today, the first look teaser of Bel-Air was released. With Jabari Banks taking on the role of Will Smith, the actual Will Smith narrates the brief trailer with a spoken word reiteration of the theme song. Meanwhile, Banks falls into a pool where he swims through basketballs, dice, and ATVs before settling into his throne.

Bel-Air's cast will include Adrian Holmes of V Wars fame as Philip Banks and Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks. Olly Sholoton will take on the role of Carlton, Coco Jones as Hillary Banks, and Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks. Jimmy Akingbola will play Geoffrey while Jordan L. Jones will play Jazz.

"With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series," said the show's executive producer and co-writer, Morgan Cooper. "Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We're able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family."

Peep the trailer below.