Charlamagne Tha God has managed to remain the most controversial and prolific member of The Breakfast Club -- the Power 106 morning talk show he co-hosts alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee. Because of his unfiltered public presence, Charlamagne became one of pop culture's most captivating commentators and interviewers.

The host of the Breakfast Club recently announced his own late weekly late night show Tha God's Honest Truth on Comedy Central. Much to the excitement of fans, a new teaser for Tha God's Honest Truth dropped this week featuring the first look at Charlamagne's new venture.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Montclair Film

The first episode of Tha God's Honest Truth will premiere on September 17th. Charlamagne has been prepping the show's launch over the weeks by dropping details on what to expect. "I want to talk about the things that can actually impact somebody’s life, in a real way — the things that can actually help move the culture forward," Charlamagne told CNN about the new show. All signs point towards success, as the radio host has a star-studded team behind him. Late-night frontrunner and former Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert will executive produce the show. "I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game," said Colbert of The God's Honest Truth.

Along with Colbert, Rachel Edwards, a key player on the Wild 'N Out team for MTV, also serves as an executive producer on the show, as well as Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder, who had nothing but praise for Charlemagne. "He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage. I’m very excited to be a part of this project," said McGruder.

Check out the trailer below:

