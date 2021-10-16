Earlier this year, it was reported that a brand-new version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 would be dropping later this fall, with a unique Primeknit patterned colorway not seen before, named "MX Rock". The "MX Rock," which features a black, brown, and grey multicolor pattern, still remains without an official release date, but according to a @yeezymafia leak on Instagram, it seems an additional alternative version of the newly introduced colorway is also set to be released.

Yeezy insider, @yeezymafia's IG post displays images of the new "MX Oat" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, in a yellow-tan colorway. Details of the shoe include streaks of blue, orange, and yellow throughout, from the across the front and sides of the shoe and on its tongue. Also, a translucent stripe appears down the shoe's side, with other characteristics including tan-toned laces and still the standard Boost cushioning on the shoe's midsole. The aesthetically specific Primeknit multicolor stands out from the original style of previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoes.

Today, we have still yet to hear an official confirmation of the "MX Oat" Yeezy Boost 350 V2's eventual release date from the Three Stripes brand, but be sure to check back in with HNHH on the latest updates leading up to the shoe's drop.

Here are more images of the "MX Oat" below:

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas