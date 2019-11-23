For the first time ever, a male birth control has passed clinical trials in India. According to the Hindustan Times, The seemingly miracle drug is designed to prevent pregnancy for approximately 13 years, at which point the effects begin to wear off. The trials were done by The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and are now waiting for approval from the Drug Controller General of India.



Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Senior Scientist Dr. RS Sharma with ICMR said, “the product is ready, with only regulatory approvals pending with the Drugs Controller. The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects. The product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive.”

The breakthrough birth control is called reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG). Sounds fairly straight forward, but brace yourselves. RISUG is basically a polymer that is injected into the vas deferens (aka the tube with sperm near the testicles). Yikes. The procedure is done by a medical professional under local anesthesia.

According to Sharma the polymer was created in the 1970's, has been researched for mass usage since the 1980's, and now he says "the final product is ready after exhaustive trials."

The final product may be ready, but will men be quick to inject their privates with anything, even if it prevents pregnancy?