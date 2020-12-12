Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin rolling out across hundreds of sites in the country on Sunday (Dec. 13), Army Gen. Gus Perna announced on Saturday.

"Expect 145 sites across the states to receive the vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday, and the final 66 sites on Wednesday," Perna said in a press conference. Perna sent a huge thanks to "a great collaboration between UPS and FedEx" for helping to distribute the vaccine so quickly. "We want to ensure perfection in the vaccine. We don't want anything going into an arm that would be a problem," he continued.

“At the end of the day, we have an excellent plan that has been well-coordinated, well-synchronized, well-rehearsed, and well-collaborated with everybody from the total government through [the] commercial industry down to the governors and the states. I am very confident in it,” Perna added.