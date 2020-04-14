Well, this is anything but good news. Every day we find out some new fact about the Coronavirus, as scientists are just learning about the deadly strain themselves. COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, the first of its kind in our modern history, and while we make a worldwide effort to flatten the curve, this little virus is doing all it can to hold on to any type of human life form.

The latest appalling news about the Coronavirus comes from a Buzzfeed News report. Apparently, there has been documentation of the disease jumping from an infected dead person to the medical examiner inspecting said dead person, out in Thailand. This is the first time we've heard about the disease jumping from a dead person.

"This is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a Forensic Medicine unit," the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine said in a study released on Sunday.

The authors of the study added, "The disinfection procedure used in operation rooms might be applied in pathology/forensic units too...At present, there is no data on the exact number of COVID-19 contaminated corpses since it is not a routine practice to examine for COVID-19 in dead bodies in Thailand."

Other diseases that can pose a risk even in a dead person include Ebola, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and cholera.

In response to this report, the health policy expert Summer Johnson McGee of the University of New Haven told BuzzFeed News: "Anyone coming into contact with a COVID19 positive body, alive or dead, should be using personal protective equipment to prevent exposure."

[via]