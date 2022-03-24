Fireboy DML Releases Another New Anthem, "Playboy"

One of this year's clearest breakout artists, Nigerian-based artist Fireboy DML continues his hot streak with the release of his new single, "Playboy."

Following the tremendous success of "Peru," which was remixed by Ed Sheeran, 21 Savage, and others, as well as his recent collaboration with the one-and-only Madonna, Fireboy DML is back with another anthem called "Playboy." The new record also follows Fireboy's first-ever stateside tour.

One of the rookies of the year, the 26-year-old artist is being hailed as the future of Afrobeats, and "Playboy" will only serve to continue his rise as he takes over the world with his magical melodies.

Listen to Fireboy DML's new single below and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fireboy DML (@fireboydml)

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up in the club with all my G's

When we outside it's an all-night thing

Yeah dem start to shake when they call my name

Don't play with a boy like me

Who you else know live a life like this

LA to Houston to NYC