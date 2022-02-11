Fireboy DML Keeps Pressure Coming With "Peru" Remix Featuring 21 Savage & Blxst

Nigerian artist Fireboy DML has been taking over the world with his infectious song, "Peru." For months, the song has captured the attention of millions on the airwaves, and the remix with Ed Sheeran only helped to push it even further into the stratosphere. Now, another remix has been released for US-oriented audiences, featuring 21 Savage and Blxst.

The remix starts out with Fireboy's recognizable croons and his incredibly catchy chorus before Blxst delivers a perfect verse for this record. 21 Savage continues his dominant run with yet another strong verse in the second half of "Peru." Already, this one has gone viral on social media with "Peru" and 21 Savage trending on Friday morning. Thousands of music fans are going crazy over Savage's contributions, hailing him as one of the best rappers of the last few years.

Listen to the new "Peru" remix with 21 Savage and Blxst below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

When you see me I'm on go mode

To the rap game and I put it in a chokehold

Hit it from the back, I'm going loco

Twenty million dollars in a year and that's with no shows