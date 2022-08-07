Fireboy DML Drops Off "Playboy"

"My life's about to change / and I feel some type of way," sings Fireboy DML on the first track off of his newest project, Playboy. It's a fitting opener, encapsulating the mood the Nigerian singer finds himself in throughout the album. He's wrestling with his newfound success, trying to embrace its highs and weather its lows.

Playboy, therefore, proves to be one of Fireboy's most personal projects. It also is one of his most sonically expansive, filled with huge choruses, intricate beats, and lush synths. It boasts an international crew of features, including Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, and Asake.

The new sound on Playboy might come from Fireboy's change in location, which came from an attempt to escape writer's block. In an interview with Apple Music, Fireboy described the process: "I started working on the project in late 2020, early 2021, but I got stumped. That was my first-ever writer's block. I was panicking. I was all over the place, thinking I’ve lost my mojo. It was really weird. But I think I grew very fast. I’d given so much of myself into APOLLO that I lost myself for a while. But I spoke to [YBNL label boss] Olamide, who told me I just needed to get out of that environment. So, I booked my very first flight to the United States."

It's clear the his travels have been fruitful. Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.