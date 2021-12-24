mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fireboy DML Adds Ed Sheeran To "Peru" Remix

Erika Marie
December 23, 2021 23:25
2.1K Views
43
3
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Peru (Remix)
Fireboy DML Feat. Ed Sheeran

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
69% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sheeran previously told Elton John that he found the Nigerian singer's hit single "very intriguing."


Over the summer, Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML released his hit track "Peru" that would catch the attention of megastar Ed Sheeran. The British singer spoke with Elton John on the Pop icon's Rocket Hour, saying that he found "Peru" to be "very intriguing." Sheeran and Fireboy were able to connect on the track's remix where Sheeran is heard singing a few words in Yorùbá.

“It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound and having him jump on a song that was inspired by me traveling the world,” Fireboy DML said in a press release. “Not only is this an exciting moment for me, but also for Afrobeats. I hope this is the first of many collaborations with Ed and other artists around the globe, and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this song during the holidays.”

Stream "Peru (Remix)" and let us know what you think of this pairing.

Quotable Lyrics

Giving me feelings, no I'm not leaving
Until I fly LA next weekend
Peru, nah, girl I'd rather go find somewhere quiet
You'll glow, and I'll get lost here in your eyes
Omoge no be so
Girl you just capture my soul

[via][via]

Fireboy DML
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  3
  3
  2.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Fireboy DML Ed Sheeran remix
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fireboy DML Adds Ed Sheeran To "Peru" Remix
43
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject