Fireboy DML Adds Ed Sheeran To "Peru" Remix

Over the summer, Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML released his hit track "Peru" that would catch the attention of megastar Ed Sheeran. The British singer spoke with Elton John on the Pop icon's Rocket Hour, saying that he found "Peru" to be "very intriguing." Sheeran and Fireboy were able to connect on the track's remix where Sheeran is heard singing a few words in Yorùbá.

“It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound and having him jump on a song that was inspired by me traveling the world,” Fireboy DML said in a press release. “Not only is this an exciting moment for me, but also for Afrobeats. I hope this is the first of many collaborations with Ed and other artists around the globe, and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this song during the holidays.”

Stream "Peru (Remix)" and let us know what you think of this pairing.

Quotable Lyrics

Giving me feelings, no I'm not leaving

Until I fly LA next weekend

Peru, nah, girl I'd rather go find somewhere quiet

You'll glow, and I'll get lost here in your eyes

Omoge no be so

Girl you just capture my soul

