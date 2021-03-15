Ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Finneas joked that his sister, Billie Eilish, and his girlfriend have "complete control" over his life, while explaining how he selecting which artists he wants to work with.

"The artists they think are cool are the artists I want to work with -- I think just 'cause I want to impress my girlfriend and impress my sister," he explained for Billboard's Grammys pre-show.

He jokingly added: "It's not influence: It's complete control! It's a complete ruling of my life in the best way. It's self-inflicted; they're just super important to me. That's the North Star in my life."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Eilish is nominated for four awards, Sunday night, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Pop Vocal Performance. For Record Of The Year, her project Everything I Wanted is nominated. The's album's title track is up for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance. For Best Song Written For Visual Media, the James Bond track "No Time to Die" is nominated.

Thus far, Billie and Finneas took home the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media. For the full list of updated Grammy winners and nominees head here.

