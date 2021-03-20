Finesse Debuts His Freshman Single "ITS OK"

London-born newcomer Finesse premiered his powerful UK drill-esque single "ITS OK" this Friday (March 19). The full-blooded Nigerian artist often captures his heritage and background through his music, noting he has an innate talent for music that runs through his family. Inspired by the likes of Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, and SKEPTA, the independent artist stepped into his voice by exploring themes of success, failure, love, despair, and other extreme challenges in life within his music.



Image provided by artist

On "ITS OK," he explores themes of luxury, aggression, and of course, finesse. The dark and gritty tone of the track compliments the luring hook of the single without dulling the message.

When asked about the song, the rapper explained the universal message behind embedded in it. “I’ve been down bad plenty of times, but I had to brush it off and persevere. I’m still here, and I’m still ok. ITS OK. It’s universal. Anyone from any country, anywhere in the world, can sing the hook: ITS OK."

Check out "ITS OK" below and let us know what you think of his freshman single.

Quotable Lyrics

Twisted, I been sipping so blurry the vision

Mix the highs just to balance the lows

I been down

I been all on my own

Hit the gas, now I'm taking control