Artists have been gearing up this weekend for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards set to take place tonight at Los Angeles' Staples Center. While the Recording Academy usually receives a fair amount of flack for their nominations from snubbed artists, this year's controversy surrounding the events has surely been one for the books. As we've covered, The Weeknd has called out the Grammys for glaringly snubbing his wildly successful Blinding Lights project. In addition, Beyoncé, who received the most nominations this year, opted out of performing at the show, and Justin Bieber may not even attend the ceremony because of grievances with the Recording Academy.

That being said, it is set to be an intriguing show. Find out how you can watch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the Red Carpet, and the Main Ceremony below.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

How to Watch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

The Premiere Ceremony, where most of the night's awards are given, is set to begin at 3 pm EST time today. Hosted by Album of the Year nominee Jhené Aiko, you can stream the pre-show live on the Grammy website or from the Recording Academy's Youtube Page.

Best New Artist nominee Chika is set to hand out Grammys during the pre-show, and Burna Boy and others are set to hit the stage.

How to Watch the Grammys Red Carpet

There will be way fewer people at the year's Grammys due to COVID-19 protocols, but the red carpet is still set to begin streaming at 6:30 pm EST. People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards will stream on the People website, social media channels, their Youtube channel, and the PeopleTV app.

How to Watch the Grammys Main Ceremony

The main event will begin broadcasting at 8 pm EST today on CBS. If you don't have traditional cable, you can stream the show live on Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and Youtube TV.

Lil Baby, Megan thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and more are set to hit the stage at tonight's ceremony. Let us know if you'll be tuning in down in the comments.

[via]