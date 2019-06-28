Universal has released a new trailer for the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw movie. In the upcoming spinoff, Hobbs, who is played by Dwayne Johnson, must team up with Shaw (Jason Statham) to stop Brixton, played by Idris Elba, from releasing a biothreat on the world.

Just as you might expect, the Fast & Furious spin off looks to be action packed, and this trailer displays just that. It opens with an extended look at a thrilling, over-the-top vehicle & bike chase scene, one that culminates with Idris Elba’s character crashing through the upper level of a double decker bus. Later, the two join up with Shaw’s sister, played Vanessa Kirby, to come together to try and take down Brixton for the betterment of mankind.

Hobbs & Shaw opens on August 2, while the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, starring John Cena instead of The Rock, has already began filming. Check out the action-packed trailer (below).