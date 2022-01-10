It's been a long time coming, but jackass forever is officially in sight. On Monday, January 10th, Paramount unleashed the final trailer for the forthcoming movie, which will see the return of favourites like Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, and Dave England, among others.

The last time we got a jackass film was 12 years ago, so fans of the franchise are seriously looking forward to what the stars have in store with their big movie. As Uproxx reports, the newly shared visual reminds us of many of the stunts that we already got a look at in the first trailer, along with some new footage.

At one point, Danger Ehren faces off against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou and an exploding portable toilet, saying, "if they trust us to go to the bathroom, they're less intelligent than I thought."

Other faces who appear in jackass forever include Wee Man and Preston Lacy, along with newcomers Sean McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson. As if all of those comics couldn't provide enough entertainment, Machine Gun Kelly and Eric Andre also make appearances.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast," an official synopsis for the project reads.

Check out the trailer for jackass forever, premiering on Friday, February 4th below.

[Via]