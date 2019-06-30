Final Fantasy is one of the most successful video game franchises in the world. Since launching in 1987, it's continued to produce more video games and maintained a loyal following in the gaming world. However, the game's success has expanded into the world of film in the past, even producing an eight-episode Japanese soap opera titled, Final Fantasy: Dad Of Light. Now, they're taking the Final Fantasy into the world of television with a live-action series in development.

Sony Pictures Television announced that they've teamed up with production company Hivemind in partnership with Square Enix to develop a brand new live-action television series based on Final Fantasy XIV. Since the game's release in 2013, it's continued to grow in popularity. The show will be inspired by the Final Fantasy universe in the fourteenth installment.

“FINAL FANTASY XIV and Eorzea are the perfect gateway into FINAL FANTASY for longtime fans and newcomers alike,” said Sony Pictures Television Co-President Chris Parnell. “This show is about embracing and embodying all of the elements that have made the mythos such an endlessly captivating phenomenon, and it’s an immense honor to be bringing all of Eorzea’s iconic characters, settings, and concepts – including fan-favorites like Cid and, of course, the chocobos – to life for a television audience.”

Keep your eyes peeled for more news on Final Fantasy XIV series.

