Deadline has uncovered a copy of the final script for Todd Phillips's Joker.

Written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the script is a good read for any fan who was won over by the darker direction of the new film. Reading a script can provide an interesting, unique insight into the foundation of a movie.

Joker follows the complete psychological collapse of Arthur Fleck as he descends into villainy, a true supervillain origin story for the character who has never had one. It stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role as well as Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Brian Tyree Henry and more.

The film raked in over $1 billion at the world box office and has been nominated for four Golden Globe awards. Having passed $1 billion, it is the first rated-R film to do so and the highest-grossing rated-R film of all time.

Joker's release was plagued by media attention. Many think-pieces claimed the film would inspire mass shootings and painted Arthur as a hero to the incel community. The film did not play in Aurora, Colorado, where the 2012 mass shooting occurred during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises.

Read the script for yourself here.