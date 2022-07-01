Another filmmaker has found himself at the center of a scandal, but Randall Emmett insists that the allegations against him are false. If his name sounds familiar, it might be because of his messy custody battle with his exfiancée, Vanderpump Rules reality star Lala Kent, or it could be because he was once facing off in a vicious social media spat with 50 Cent. Emmett became Fif's target after Kent tried going to verbal war with the Rap mogul, and soon, Fif came calling for debts after drawing a line in the sand.

However, that controversy is the least of Emmett's worries. This week, The Los Angeles Times published an explosive exposé with claims that Emmett used his position as a film producer to coerce and manipulate actresses.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The L.A. Times reportedly spoke with several sources, poured over court documents, and reviewed multiple allegations against Emmett. He is said to be under a mound of debt and is facing a number of lawsuits. Of the accusations set against him, Emmett would allegedly promise to hire actresses for roles in his films in exchange for sexual favors. It was also suggested that Emmett made shady business moves.

Following the article's release, Emmett reportedly responded to the controversy via Page Six. His spokesperson stated that “this stems from one allegation dating back from 2012 that Randall denies," adding that this is all a part of some smear campaign launched by Kent.

“Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television.”

