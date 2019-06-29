Two iconic brands, - from very different categories of consumer products - FILA and Pepsi, have come together to launch a new capsule collection, which is available exclusively at DTLR/VILLA. The series revolves around the classic colors of both brands, in a limited-edition men’s and women’s collection that highlights FILA’s iconic sportstyle apparel and silhouettes.

The FILA x Pepsi capsule includes offerings that range from t-shirts and sports bras, to shorts and leggings. Eye-catching details on the pieces include embroidered logos and dual branded taping, which are designed to coherently combine the distinguishable icons of both brands. Each piece consciously combines the heritage of the two imprints with a large, tri-colored statement, resulting in a rather patriotic aesthetic. As a final touch to the assortment, two complementary sneakers are added. The choice of footwear includes the first collaboration for the men’s Creator silhouette, which brings together FILA's red with the color scheme of Pepsi’s globe logo. In keeping up the consistency with the apparel offering, both the Creator and the Disruptor 2 sneakers feature a co-branded lockup on the tongue and dual-branded insoles. The cherry-on-top detail comes in the form of reflective 3M trim for a distinctive feature. The Pepsi x FILA collection is available online now and in-store exclusively at DTLR/VILLA.