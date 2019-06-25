Fifty Grand Embraces The "Summer Rain" With KanKan & Mixed Matches

Pride Month comes to an end in a few days but trans artist Fifty Grand is making sure to drop some new music before June closes out. The Team Sesh affiliate was born a woman but five years ago, the artist began his transition, becoming his true self in 2014. There is not much trans representation in hip-hop with Fifty Grand being one of the few musicians accepted by the public after coming out. Fifty Grand is on a mission to drop off a summer banger, telling us about the creation of his brand new single "Summer Rain."

"I made Summer Rain with the goal of diversifying my production style and working efficiently with up-and-coming artists I believe in," said the rapper who collaborated with KanKan and Mixed Matches on this one. "I also love summery songs. This is my ode to them and to the rain."

Catch up with Fifty Grand, who has produced for XXXTentacion, Bones, Night Lovell and more in our exclusive interview here. Read our Pride Month features about an LGBTQ+ battle rap league and our favourite LGBTQ+ rappers here. What do you think of "Summer Rain?"

