EA Sports has today revealed the cover stars for FIFA 20, which includes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and and Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard.

According to today's release, Hazard will grace the cover of the FIFA 20 Standard Edition, while van Dijk appears on the Champions Edition, which is available via presale three days before the Standard Edition. Both games are available for pre-order today, with the Standard Edition set to drop on September 27.

"EA Sports FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers," Hazard said in a press release. "I am lucky to have been on the cover before, but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing, and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Real Madrid this season!" "It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20," Van Dijk said. "I've been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember, and so it's an extremely proud moment for me to be representing Liverpool FC on the cover of such an iconic game."

Check out both covers, as well as the official gameplay trailer, below.

Virgil van Dijk FIFA 20 Cover/EA Sports

Eden Hazard FIFA 20 Cover/EA Sports