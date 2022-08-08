Just mere weeks ago, Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was tragically shot and killed outside of his Bogalusa home. Since then, fans and hip hop leaders alike have mourned the loss and lamented the violence that led to his untimely passing, which makes this recent news development all the more tragic.

FG Famous, fellow rapper and close friend of Jay, was arrested in New Orleans for his alleged involvement in a retaliation shooting, one of multiple that have struck the Louisiana area in the name of the fallen rapper.

Few details are known to the public, although Jay's grandfather L.C. Jefferson spoke out to provide some updates on the case. Authorities allegedly have a few suspects who may have been involved in this shooting and another nearby incident.

"I remember when he first started his music. I remember him sitting out here, two and three in the morning with his cousin. Writing music. It is sad that at his young age, just getting stuff right and he had to be taken away," Jefferson said.





Sadly, FG's arrest coincided with the week of JayDaYoungan's funeral, which took place last Sunday. This probably prevented him from attending the ceremony.

JayDaYoungan passed away hours after the shooting, and rap icons like Boosie Badazz paid tribute to his memory. Yungeen Ace also got a tattoo in his name and lamented the fact that the two weren't on good terms when the 24-year-old rapper died.

May JayDaYoungan Rest In Peace. Stay tuned for HotNewHipHop to see if things will be brighter for Louisiana moving forward.

[via]