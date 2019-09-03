Las Vegas may be nicknamed Sin City but you're not actually supposed to go and commit sins when you're staying in Nevada. The city's moniker gives people more of an inclination to gamble away hundreds of dollars at the slots or party until the early hours in the morning. However, assaulting a valet worker is not one of the sins protected under Vegas rules. Fetty Wap learned that the hard way.

The New Jersey native is currently gearing up to release his new album after years of inactivity on the music front. He's been teasing its arrival with fans on social media and during a recent trip to Vegas, he took a few steps back when he was nabbed for mistreating several employees at the Mirage Hotel and Casino. After he was charged with three counts of misdemeanour battery, the cops took Fetty's photo for their records and surprisingly enough, he looked thrilled to be there.

Maybe the man is just so used to smiling in fan photos that it comes naturally to him but he looked as happy as a kid in a candy store while posing for his mugshot. In the booking photo, which was taken this weekend, Fetty Wap can be seen with a huge grin on his face. Why is he so happy? We'll never know. Peep the mugshot below.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images