One of the most tragic stories of the entire year so far has been the death of Fetty Wap's four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell. After rumors and reports that Lauren had been sick for a few months before passing away in her sleep, her mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the depressing news on Saturday, July 31.

While neither Fetty Wap nor Turquoise had revealed Lauren's cause of death, it was clear that both of Lauren's parents were mourning. Ahead of their public acknowledgment of Lauren's passing, Fetty Wap had dedicated his Rolling Loud set to her memory, and more recently, he broke down into tears while hosting a celebration of her life on Instagram Live.

According to Page Six, the details of Lauren Maxwell's passing have now been revealed. The four-year-old reportedly passed away on June 24 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia due to complications from a heart defect she had since birth. Page Six reports that the explicit cause of death cited on Lauren's death certificate was a fatal cardiac arrhythmia, a.k.a an irregular heartbeat, due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

With such a heartbreaking situation to have to deal with, our hearts are with Fetty Wap, Turquoise, and their children at this time. Rest in peace, Lauren Maxwell.

