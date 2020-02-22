If you're a woman in the industry who has a child with a famous rapper and you're trying to build a name for yourself as an artist, it's going to be difficult to shake the "baby mama" label. Lezhae Zeona, the mother of two of Fetty Wap's children, is learning through trial and error that no matter how talented she may think she is, people will always see her in one light.

Recently, Lezhae caught up with Supa Cindy for Miami's 99Jamz radio and talked at length about her rap aspirations. Lezhae revealed that Fetty has given her advice on how to navigate her music career. "When he first found out I did music, I didn't tell him," she said. "I just did my own thing. He was on Live and people was actually telling him. He was like, 'What?' He thought they was trippin'. Maybe two weeks later, he was at my house and I was just playing him the music that I was doing and his face was just dropped. He was so shocked. He was like, 'I'm not gon' lie, this ish is good. It's really, really good. Keep going.'"

Fetty told her that he would help her if she needed it, but Lezhae expressed that she wanted to do this independently of him. "I try to not really use him to my advantage too much because I really want to accomplish this on my own," said Lezhae. "It's like a cheat code and I'd rather just navigate and have my own path and my own journey with this whole music industry."

Supa Cindy wanted to know how things are going on the homefront, specifically if Lezhae's kids are friends with their siblings and if she gets along with the mothers of Fetty's other children. She revealed that she has a good relationship with two of Fetty's baby mamas: Ariel Reese, the mother of the rapper's first child, and Masika Kalysha, the mother of Fetty's fourth child.

"Girl, it's so many, I'm just trying to make sure I'm not forgetting nobody," Lezhae joked. "'Cause the ones that I am cool with, we're cool cool." She added, "Once you put away all the differences and then just—the common barrier is the children, but moving forward I realized [Masika] is a good person, she is not as bad as people paint her out to be. She's a sweet girl." Watch Lezhae Zeona's interview in full below and check out what else she had to say about her music career.