Say it ain't so, but it appears as if Fetty Wap was on his Kevin McAllister energy. According to The Blast, the rapper is currently facing off against his landlord after allegedly laying waste to his rental home. As they tell it, Fetty's whirlwind lifestyle resulted in nearly two-hundred thousand dollars worth of necessary renovations. It got so bad that the smell of marijuana pervaded the very molecules of the paint, leading to a full-scale renovation of the entire household.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Now, The Blast has detailed some of the costs suffered following Fetty's departure, the likes of which would leave Mike Holmes absolutely aghast. It seems as if they commissioned BXD Construction to handle the majority of the fix-up, and they certainly didn't skimp on the painting budget. A re-coast of the house's interior ran them nearly fifteen thousand dollars. Perhaps the most egregious damage was done to the wood floors, which had to be re-done to the tune of $33,540. From the sound of it, Fetty's stay was nothing short of apocalyptic.

The pad, located in the Hollywood Hills, was initially rented for a monthly rate of $35,000. Seeing as the landlord had to essentially flip the entire place from scratch, he's suing Fetty for $170,964 in damages. As of now, Fetty has yet to respond to the lawsuit. May Lord have mercy on those poor wood floors. Check out the full list of damages right here.

[via]