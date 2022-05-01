2021 was a tough year for Fetty Wap, with the untimely death of one of his children, as well as his infamous Rolling Loud arrest that saw him hit with charges for allegedly dealing heroin and fentanyl, as well as using firearms. While he's mostly stayed out of headlines in recent months, those that he has made have been much more flattering.

As HipHopDX reports, two weeks ago now the 30-year-old took to the stage at a StockX event – ankle monitor and all – to perform one of his throwback hits, "679," with an unmissable grin on his face as he sang and danced to the beat.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Now, the New Jersey native is stepping out again, this time in support of his girl at the grand opening of her luxurious lash salon in their home state. In a clip that made it onto @theshaderoom's Instagram page, the lyricist can be seen sharply dressed in a black suit beside his entrepreneurial baddie.

After cutting a large white ribbon with her loved ones standing around her, the room erupted into a round of applause for Fetty's girl.





While it's nice to see The Butterfly Effect artist out and about and in good spirits again, we can't forget how much hot water he landed himself in last winter, even getting arrested at the airport after his ankle monitor alerted authorities of his whereabouts.

In brighter news, around Christmastime, Fetty Wap revealed that he went all out and purchased 72 cars for his closest friends and family members – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.