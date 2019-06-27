mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap, Soulja Boy, Phresher, PluHeph Link With Skinnyfromthe9 For "Bling Blaow"

Aron A.
June 26, 2019 20:44
397 Views
Bling Blaow
Skinnyfromthe9 Feat. Fetty Wap, Soulja Boy, Phresher & PluHeph

Skinnyfromthe9 brings out all of his buddies for his new song.


Nothing Skinnyfromthe9 has released has actually stuck but you should commend him for his persistence. Over the past few months, the rapper's continued to drop new music, sometimes on the heels of a new controversy -- whether it be an arrest or getting jumped inside of a restaurant by a
"fan". Either way, he's been working relentlessly to take his career to a new level. After his past few solo singles came and went without much attention, he brings out a few bigger names to help the cause.

Skinnyfromthe9 is back with his new single, "Bling Blaow" featuring Soulja Boy, Fetty Wap, PluHeph, and Phresher. With four other artists assisting him, Skinnyfromthe9 comes through with a bouncy record that arrives just in time for the summer. This single comes less than 2 weeks after Skinny released "Savage."

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a gang n***a, I go three rounds
Why you hatin' n***a, what your beef 'bout?
Let 'em hang down to the Trues baby
I'm a winner, I don't even lose baby

