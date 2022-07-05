Fetty Wap can't catch a break. Though he was poised for an impressive comeback with the release of his The Butterfly Effect album last October, a week after its arrival he was arrested on federal drug charges at Rolling Loud and is currently still awaiting his fate in that case.

More recently, though, cameras caught the 31-year-old slapping a female fan after she spilled water on him at a music festival. As XXL notes, the viral moment reportedly took place at the Saturday in the Park event at Sioux City's Grandview Park this past weekend on July 2nd.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

From the looks of things, Fetty was chopping it up with a group of fans outside the venue when a crowd surge caused a woman holding an open bottle of water to stumble forward, getting some of her drink on the "My Way" artist.

Though the spill may not have been intentional (or perhaps it was – who can really say?), the New Jersey native clearly took it to heart as he first slapped the bottle out of the woman's hand, and then hit her on the side of the head as well.





XXL reached out to the "Trap Queen" hitmaker's team for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.

In lighter news, Fetty Wap has been using the time before his trial to celebrate those that he loves. Back in May, cameras caught him supporting his girl at the grand opening of her lash salon in his home state – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





