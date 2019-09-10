Since Alexis Skyy gave birth to her daughter Alaiya Grace, there has been speculation about the identity of her child's father. She always asserted that rapper Fetty Wap was Alaiya's father, even after her former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood castmate Solo Lucci came forward stating that he was a candidate. Following that accusation, Alexis said that she was "disrespected" and "humiliated" at the suggestion that Solo Lucci was Alaiya's, but it was determined through a DNA test that he was not Alexis's baby daddy.

However, just because Solo Lucci was removed from the list doesn't mean that Fetty should be automatically counted as the dad, either, according to the rapper. Over the weekend, Fetty hopped on Instagram Live and shared a few thoughts, some of which were about his children and their mothers. When he spoke about Alaiya, Fetty suggested that he's not her father.

“I’mma always love Lai Lai," he said. "I was there when she was born. I was there for her doctor’s appointments. Me and her mother fell out but that ain’t got nothing to do with the baby.” He added, "When I feel like I want to be there, I’m going to be there,” Fetty told his social media fans. “I’m gonna help, but as far as me going above my boundaries...nah. If it was biological with me, then it would be different.”

Alexis issued a response to Fetty's IG Live by writing, "Out of respect for my new relationship I'm not going bak and forth with anything from the past...be blessed." Aside from Alexis's daughter, Fetty is said to have six other children: Kharie Barbie with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, Aydin with ex-girlfriend Ariel Reese, Lauren with dancer Turquoise Miami, Amani with Elaynna Parker, and two kids—Eliza and Zy—with Lehzae Zeona. Swipe through to watch Fetty's video clip below.