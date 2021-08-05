Earlier today (August 5), we reported the heartbreaking cause of death of four-year-old Lauren Maxwell, daughter of Fetty Wap.

Hours after, Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, revealed her daughter’s information was never meant to land in the hands of the public. She was appalled to see news spread like wildfire after the first initial report from TMZ, who obtained the official death certificate and released the details prior to consulting the family.

Outraged, Miami shared a lengthy message to her Instagram story saying, "her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect… BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK!"

Turquoise called out TMZ stating, "HOW DARE YALL GO STEAL MY CHILD’s DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY." She finished the statement by tagging TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked to ensure they won’t miss her message.

The hurting mother continued, "y’all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it’s me without my daughter."

Many fans supported Turquoise in the comments, agreeing that TMZ was in the wrong and should be held accountable for their actions, especially in such a sensitive situation.

We hope that the family will be able to find some sort of closure and peace despite this untimely public incident.

Check out the full share below.