mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Returns With Triumphant New Album "You Know The Vibes"

Alexander Cole
December 12, 2020 10:18
351 Views
22
1
CoverCover

You Know The Vibes
Fetty Wap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fetty Wap's new project "You Know The Vibes" contains features from Monty and Styles P.


Fetty Wap's run in 2015 was wonderful to watch and while he may not be cranking out the hits like he used to, there is no denying that he has been able to continue dropping solid projects. Fetty's dedicated fanbase has stood by him through the best and worst of times, which is the indicator of an artist who has been able to grip people with their music. On Friday, the artist returned with his new album You Know The Vibes.

As the name suggests, this project is filled with some smooth r&b slow jams that showcase Fetty's singing ability. The tracks are slower than his previous pop hits although they certainly set a mood that lives up to the name of the album. Fans of this style will certainly get a kick out of the project, which can be listened to below.

Tracklist:

1. Way Past 12 (ft. Monty)
2. Vibes
3. Locked In
4. Reload
5. Mystique
6. Attachment (ft. Styles P)
7. Gangsta Love
8. K.M
9. I Be On It
10. Go Up
11. I Swear
12. Patience
13. Klassic
14. Speed

 

Fetty Wap new album new song you know the vibes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Fetty Wap Returns With Triumphant New Album "You Know The Vibes"
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject