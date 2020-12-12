Fetty Wap Returns With Triumphant New Album "You Know The Vibes"

Fetty Wap's run in 2015 was wonderful to watch and while he may not be cranking out the hits like he used to, there is no denying that he has been able to continue dropping solid projects. Fetty's dedicated fanbase has stood by him through the best and worst of times, which is the indicator of an artist who has been able to grip people with their music. On Friday, the artist returned with his new album You Know The Vibes.

As the name suggests, this project is filled with some smooth r&b slow jams that showcase Fetty's singing ability. The tracks are slower than his previous pop hits although they certainly set a mood that lives up to the name of the album. Fans of this style will certainly get a kick out of the project, which can be listened to below.

Tracklist:

1. Way Past 12 (ft. Monty)

2. Vibes

3. Locked In

4. Reload

5. Mystique

6. Attachment (ft. Styles P)

7. Gangsta Love

8. K.M

9. I Be On It

10. Go Up

11. I Swear

12. Patience

13. Klassic

14. Speed