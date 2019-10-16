Fetty Wap Returns With "FMF IV: The Hidden Chapter"

You, along with many others, have been wondering about Fetty Wap's whereabouts these days. While we haven't heard a whole lot of music from him, that doesn't mean he hasn't been working. The rapper returned at the wee hours of the morning with a brand new mixtape. FMF IV: The Hidden Chapter is an eight-track project with production from CezBeats, ManMade, The Loud Pack, GPBeatBangerz, Pisano, and Ace Bankz.

The release of his latest project follows claims that the rapper fell off. The claim was refuted by 50 Cent who said that the Patterson, NJ native was dealing with contractual issues and once those were figured out, he'd be back in the fold. Apparently, he settled whatever issues he's had previously because he's back in action. Peep his latest project below.