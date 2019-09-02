According to reports made by TMZ, Fetty Wap was allegedly arrested for tussling with a valet in Las Vegas. The outlet declares that it was at the city's Mirage Hotel and Casino that Fetty punched the worker three times.

It was a hotel resident who was forced to make a citizen's arrest to end the altercation, detaining Fetty until law enforcement arrived.

Sources say that Fetty, born Willie Maxwell, was booked on three counts of misdemeanor battery, one for each punch he landed. They add that he was released several hours after his original detainment.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This arrest arrives just months after it was revealed that the rapper is under investigation for reportedly assaulting a woman from the set of one of his music videos. His accuser filed an official report with the LAPD, detailing that the assault took place at an Airbnb in the Hollywood Hills. it was the result of an angry discussion after Fetty and his accuser entered a room together.

The evidence in question is a video clip in which the woman accuses Fetty of hitting her in addition to a witness, one of the accuser's friends. He has not been formally charged for the alleged assault.