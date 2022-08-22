An update has been given on the case against Fetty Wap after a string of run-ins with the law. In October 2021, Fetty was reportedly scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud, but instead, the "Trap Queen" icon was arrested on charges related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. It was alleged that Fetty Wap was a part of a grand scheme to funnel drugs in and out of the New York City area, including heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

We previously reportedly at the end of last year that the rapper's trial was pushed back as plea negotiations were set in motion, and today (August 22), Fetty and his team have reportedly made a decision.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

According to ABC News and The Associated Press, Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty "to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence." This comes weeks after the rapper's bond was revoked reportedly in connection to him allegedly threatening a man while on FaceTime.

"He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison while federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend additional years in prison."

The New York Post added that during the hearing, Fetty reportedly admitted to helping co-conspirators distribute cocaine. His attorney also clarified that Fetty Wap was not cooperating with the authorities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zavier Jordan Maxwell (@fettywap1738)

[via][via]