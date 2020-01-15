Last month Fetty Wap updated fans on Instagram of an epiphany he had, admitting to his past mistakes and how they were due to him simply not having the right community. "I didn't have the right guidance... but my path is gettin better and more clear ... I'm working on myself and for myself ... It's Wap Szn .... I don't know nobody know more," he wrote. While the "1738" rapper is on a path to be better, he's been hit with sad news since his grandmother has sadly passed away.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 28-year-old (born Willie Junior Maxwell II) shared an image of his kin on Instagram with a caption in tribute to his fallen family member. "R.i.P grandma 💔 5 years and 5 days apart from Grandpa smh ... I know y’all happy finally together again, keep prayin for me & tell grandpa I said “I'm doin great” not good 😢😭😭😭," he wrote.

Before the tragic passing of Fetty's grandmother, one of his recent posts showed love to his children and how grateful he was for his growing family. "I’m thankful to have the best children in the world ... and I wanna thank my children’s moms who put up with my shit and deals with my selfish pride ... I’m just some thankful ma fucka today," he said.