To join the diamond club is a rare milestone indeed, one occupied by such esteemed company as Eminem, Drake, The Beastie Boys, OutKast, Nelly, The Notorious B.I.G, MC Hammer, Post Malone, and most recently, Fetty Wap. Though it's been a minute since Fetty has been a fixture of the mainstream, it's clear that his music continues to resonate with listeners to this day -- especially his 2014 single "Trap Queen," the track that officially ushered him into diamond status in the first place.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Today, Fetty took to Instagram to flex the momentous achievement, which served the dual purpose of reminding the game at large about the scope of his influence. "Diamond," he simply states, alongside an image of himself looking focused. "Stop playing with me." Clearly, Fetty felt the need to jog a memory or two. On that note, his RIAA page is no joke, boasting thirteen plaques, many of which are multi-platinum endeavors.

Though things have admittedly cooled off for the clearly proven and underappreciated hitmaker, Fetty has been steadily holding it down with new music these past few years. Last October came FMF IV: The Hidden Chapter, while the following Valentine's Day found him channeling his inner romantic with the slowed-down jams of Trap & B. And this past summer, Wap slid through with the Big Zoovie EP, a project produced in entirety by CezBeats. Still, it seems as if Fetty had something to say with this latest flex, and perhaps it's time to queue up "Trap Queen" for old time's sake.

