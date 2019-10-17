Fetty Wap Is In Go-Mode With New Remix Of Lil Tecca's "Ransom"

Whether or not you like Lil Tecca, you really can't deny that "Ransom" wasn't one of the hottest records of the summer. Interestingly enough, though, there weren't a ton of remixes off the bat. However, that's changed and Fetty Wap came through earlier today with his own remix of the track. Over the upbeat, poppy production, Fetty blends his off-kilter melodies with a bit of a trap delivery while recounting his come-up in the streets.

It appears as though Fetty Wap wasn't joking when he said that he wasn't playing any games. The rapper's rumored to have been dealing with label issues in recent times. Clearly, he isn't allowing that from releasing music since he just released FMF IV: The Hidden Chapter just yesterday.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Made it to the top, I'm just trying to stay alive now

Dealin' with a lot, I never let my pride down

If you gang, n***a, ain't no switching sides now

I just lost some n***as, I just let my bullets cry now