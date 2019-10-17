mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Is In Go-Mode With New Remix Of Lil Tecca's "Ransom"

Aron A.
October 17, 2019 17:12
413 Views
41
2
CoverCover

Ransom (Zoo Mix)
Fetty Wap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
80% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fetty Wap is back in full effect with his remix of "Ransom."


Whether or not you like Lil Tecca, you really can't deny that "Ransom" wasn't one of the hottest records of the summer. Interestingly enough, though, there weren't a ton of remixes off the bat. However, that's changed and Fetty Wap came through earlier today with his own remix of the track. Over the upbeat, poppy production, Fetty blends his off-kilter melodies with a bit of a trap delivery while recounting his come-up in the streets.

It appears as though Fetty Wap wasn't joking when he said that he wasn't playing any games. The rapper's rumored to have been dealing with label issues in recent times. Clearly, he isn't allowing that from releasing music since he just released FMF IV: The Hidden Chapter just yesterday.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Made it to the top, I'm just trying to stay alive now
Dealin' with a lot, I never let my pride down
If you gang, n***a, ain't no switching sides now
I just lost some n***as, I just let my bullets cry now

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  1
  2
  413
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Fetty Wap Lil Tecca remix
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fetty Wap Is In Go-Mode With New Remix Of Lil Tecca's "Ransom"
41
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject