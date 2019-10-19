The Las Vegas scuffle that landed Fetty Wap behind bars at the top of September is still haunting the rapper. Fetty recently has been at the top of the world following his recent marriage to a reported Instagram model, but the rapper has been brought back down to reality with a battery charge. In early September, Fetty was involved in a physical altercation outside of the Mirage Hotel and Casino. According to the Associated Press, the rapper hit a security member. At the time, local news reports stated that he punched three valets.



Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images

In a video shared by TMZ, viewers can see the argument escalate between an entourage and a group of hotel staff members. A man reported to be Fetty, shoves then hits a staff member before chaos breaks out in the street. The outlet now states that the rapper has been officially charged with battery, but there is no word on what Fetty is facing over this latest incident.

The "Trap Queen" artist's team has yet to comment on the incident or the charge, but this wasn't Fetty's first run-in with the law in 2019. In June, Fetty was reportedly under investigation for an incident that occurred at an Airbnb following a music video shoot where he stood accused of "manhandling" a woman. Watch the Las Vegas fight below.