Fetty Wap Flips Rod Wave & Kevin Gates' "Cuban Links" For New Zoomix

It looks like Fetty Wap is going back to basics with the return of the ZooMix series. The rapper tackled one of the hottest records out right now, Rod Wave and Kevin Gates' collab, "Cuban Links." Straying from his signature sing-rap stylings, he delivers a more bar-heavy track with an introspective take. "Really hurt me deep, started playing with my future/ My kids gotta eat, I stood tall like a soldier/ Ten toes deep in the mud with it/ That pain gets numb when the drugs hittin'," he raps.

The release of the new ZooMix arrives less than a month after he announced the King Zoo tour that kicks off in April. Perhaps this is a strong indication that we might be getting a new project from him soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Man this shit was an experience

It wasn't no love it was just business

I'm serious, I don't want no calls or no visits

No texts, it's where I'm at, right by 22nd

Yeah I gotta pray, just to wake up is a blessing