Fetty Wap Flips Drake & Chris Brown's "No Guidance"

Fetty Wap's been trying to get his spark back for the past few years. After a meteoric rise to the top from the success of "Trap Queen," the New Jersey rapper's career continued to flourish but unfortunately, he just couldn't replicate the success of his breakout single. Since the release of 2018's Bruce Wayne, he's been relatively quiet but he came through with a collab project with Skinnyfromthe9 recently, for whatever that's worth. But, he's back on his solo tip with a brand new remix of Drake and Chris Brown's new collaboration.

Just days after Chris Brown and Drake unleashed the hilarious visuals for "No Guidance," Fetty Wap comes through with his own version of the track. Fetty Wap does his thing on the record, flexing his melodic deliveries and ending things with his signature "Yeaahhh Baby."

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Give me chills when you say my name

And my hood with me, throwin' my gang

It's forever, I'm not gonna let anybody change us

I was playin', I was goin' through some changes