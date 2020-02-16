Fetty Wap Finds Fun Melodic Pockets On "Questions"

Fetty Wap bursted onto the scene with a wonderfully-distinct voice. While his impassioned warbling spawned a few hits and attracted masses to his sound, it later became a liability for him. A super unique voice is hard to escape when its initial charm wears off and people's ears start searching for intriguing noises elsewhere. While Fetty Wap could have fallen victim to this cycle, he was smart enough to reinvent himself.

On his new seven-track mixtape, Trap & B, the Jersey-native sounds almost unrecognizable. He has traded in his signature howls for more subdued singing. He still frequently lets out a "ooh baby" or "yeah baby", but they take on a different tone than when "Trap Queen" was dominating the airwaves.

On "Questions", Fetty Wap gives us one of those songs where it sounds like the artist just hopped in the booth and freestyled, not bothering to polish the edges before releasing the final product. His confidence and melodic sensibilities keep things interesting. Don't be surprised if Fetty Wap lands himself another hit in the near future. We're definitely rooting for him.

Quotable Lyrics

No cap, I know you a blessing

I be breaking it down when we sexing

When we done you like "fuck is you texting?"

I'm just sending yo' ass a message