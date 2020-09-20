Fetty Wap went on perhaps one of the greatest one-year runs we have ever seen, all the way back in 2015. At the time, it felt as though every song he put out would become an undeniable hit. While he hasn't been able to fully replicate this success, he has certainly maintained his fanbase who can always expect him to deliver new music. Back in August of 2019, Fetty Wap actually got married to Leandra Gonzalez in Toronto. However, throughout the past year, Gonzalez has accused him of cheating while also being an abuser. This ultimately resulted in her filing for divorce.

According to TMZ, the divorce was officially finalized on September 4th, as a judge ended up signing off on it all. Based on the report, it appears as though the fine details of the settlement have yet to be disclosed and there is a good chance they never will be. The two didn't have children together, which ultimately helped the divorce go a lot more smoothly.

Fetty Wap has denied all of the allegations that Gonzalez leveled against him, including one in which she claimed that he went on a trip with a random woman during New Year's Eve.

