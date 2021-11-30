It's been a tumultuous month for Fetty Wap. In the midst of what seemed to be a major comeback, the rapper was arrested on federal drug charges. The rapper was held in federal custody until posting a $500K bond. According to Rolling Stone, the trial has now been pushed back by two months as Fetty Wap has reportedly begun plea negotiations. The rapper appeared in court via phone on Nov. 29th where his lawyer and U.S. attorney Andrew P. Wenzel agreed to delay the trial.



"We are starting plea discussions,” Wenzel said in an Eastern District of New York court hearing. “I think we’re all in agreement that a consent adjournment would be appropriate until February 2 for us to continue plea discussions and for the defendants to review discovery.”

Fetty Wap previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute over 100 kg. of controlled substances including fentanyl and heroin. The rapper and his co-defendants are facing life in prison if convicted. Officials accused Fetty of being involved in a bi-coastal drug trafficking operation. Fetty was referred to as a "kilogram-level redistribution" while officials claim his co-defendants brought the drugs from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Between the recent legal troubles and issues with the mother of his late daughter, Fetty took to Instagram where he subtly responded to all of the ongoing drama.

"I’m Fighting real life shit … I don’t respect the internet shit .. Much love for the ones who bring peace in my life at this point," he wrote.

