While Fetty Wap has yet to release a follow-up to his 2015 self-titled debut studio album, his name still holds significant weight within rap culture. His debut single "Trap Queen" went on to become a sleeper hit for the Jersey native, peaking at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song particularly found success on streaming services, eventually earning him two Grammy nominations for the smash hit.

While he certainly isn't experiencing the same level of commercial success from his music these days, the 679 affiliate is taking time to remind the world of his glory days. He took to Instagram Monday (June 7) to declare his status as one of the SoundCloud OGs, citing the viral streaming success of his career standout "Trap Queen."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Rap platform recently proposed an official lineup of the SoundCloud Rapper Mount Rushmore including favorites like Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, Ski Mask the Slump God, and XXXTentacion. While a pretty sophisticated list, Fetty seemed to believe he deserved some level of recognition. "SoundCloud days was lit 2015 I think I kick this sh*t off fr," he penned in the comment section, adding a crown emoji.

In a separate post, the rapper posed, "I'm really the SoundCloud Goat...y'all n*ggas trippn [laughing face emoji]." He continued, "Maybe y'all forgot...Trap Queen the reason n*ggas started a SoundCloud." While some supported his claims, others pointed out that SoundCloud era rappers like Uzi and Carti were already on the music-sharing platform way before he came around.

Another user added, "Just because he came up off of SoundCloud doesn’t mean he started the trend. Rappers were getting discovered there way before him. He’s just egotistical and wants praise."

Revisit "Trap Queen" above and let us know what you think about Fetty's proclamation.