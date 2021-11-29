mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Celebrates Release From Jail On "First Day Out"

Taylor McCloud
November 29, 2021 10:13
First Day Out
Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap takes it to the streets on "First Day Out"


One week after Fetty Wap released his new album The Butterfly Effect on October 22, the "Mona Lisa" rapper was arrested at Citi Field before a scheduled performance at Rolling Loud. Charged with transporting, distributing and selling "more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl," Fetty was held in jail for some time, but was eventually released on $500,000 bond. 

In the weeks since his release, Fetty spoke on potentially facing a life sentence, and assured that "if it ain't life, it ain't forever." 


Last night, Fetty dropped "First Day Out," and addressed the part of his life that landed him in hot water. Rapping over heavy drums and inspirational piano loops, Fetty is intense and speaks directly to the streets and both those who supported him, and those who have gone behind his back. 

Quotable Lyrics
Left it all to you baby
It's amazing when they think you're gone what they do baby
N****s lied on my kids, n****s lied 'cause they dead
Now I'm home and they ghost, b*tch it is what it is 

Check out Fetty Wap's "First Day Out" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Fetty Wap new music new song new track
