Rap Caviar's "Rap Mt. Rushmore" conversations have spiraled and we've received fan favorites from the East, West, and South, but now there have been talks regarding who should be included on the SoundCloud list. Picking just four artists to represent the height of the SoundCloud era may be difficult for some, but when RapTV shared their picks, Fetty Wap hopped in to claim his spot.

Days ago, RapTV included Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion. After sharing the photo to their Instagram, Fetty hopped in the comments to say, "SoundCloud days was lit 2015 I think I kick this sh*t off fr [crown emoji]."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

In 2015, Fetty Wap was the rapper to beat after his debut single "Trap Queen" exploded on the scene. It was a "sleeper hit" that was later included on his debut album, and the single landed on the No. 1 spot on several Billboard charts. However, not everyone believes that Fetty deserves that Mt. Rushmore position.

"I'm really the SoundCloud Goat," the rapper wrote over a screenshot of RapTv's comment section. "Y'all n*ggas trippin [crying laughing emojis][shrug emoji] ... maybe y'all forgot... Trapqueen the reason n*ggas started a SoundCloud [100 emoji]." That declaration stirred up opinions from Rap fans from around the world, so check out Fetty's post as well as a few reactions below.

Do you agree with Fetty Wap? If not, who should take the fourth spot?